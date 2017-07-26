Police are investigating after a man was seriously assaulted in front of shocked shoppers.

Residents said the attack, which took place in Arbirlot Road, Arbroath, left the victim “covered in blood”.

CID officers attended the scene of the incident.

Jordan Griffiths, 36, lives in the street and witnessed the commotion following the assault — describing it as “shocking”. He said: “I was told someone was badly injured in a fight.

“There were police, and ambulance and CID on the scene.

“It was outside the Timmergreens shops in Arbirlot Road. I stay at the other end of the street.

“I spoke to the woman who served me in the Co-op shop.

“She said it was pretty bad and that the guy ‘got a good hiding’ and was taken away in an ambulance. Then the CID and police came and cordoned it all off. You don’t expect to see that happen in your street in the middle of the day.”

Shop worker Stacey Stephens said she was going to a friend’s house when she saw a commotion.

The 31-year-old said: “There was a man covered in blood.

“It was shocking to see it. I got a fright. It was in the middle of the day which made it worse. I didn’t hang about. There were police and ambulances there. It was obviously something really serious that had happened.

“There was a lot of blood. Hopefully the man is OK. He looked to be quite young from a distance.

“I haven’t heard of anything like that happening in the past but I have only been in the area for a wee while.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

The spokeswoman said: “Officers are making inquiries into a serious assault at Arbirlot Road, which happened at 12.40pm on Friday. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference CR/18958/17.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed that a crew had attended the incident after being alerted by a member of the public, adding: “We received a call at 12.56pm to attend an incident in Arbirlot Road, Arbroath.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”