Man led away as eight police officers storm Dundee flat

Up to eight police officers descended on to Leith Walk today to detain a male on an outstanding warrant.

A 23-year-old man is now in the custody of police following the incident in Menzieshill.

One resident, who declined to be named, said she saw a man in a baseball cap being led away by three officers shortly after 10am.

She said: “Initially I heard officers battering a door in one of the blocks before someone inside finally answered.

“There was at least eight police in the area before I saw the guy getting led away by some of the officers.”

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland have arrested a 23-year-old male in connection to an outstanding warrant.”

The resident added: “Hearing what has actually happened it seems a bit excessive to have had eight officers on the scene just to lift one guy.”