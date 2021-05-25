A man was knocked unconscious after being kicked on the head in an unprovoked attack outside a Dundee casino.

Offshore worker Michael Keers launched the unprovoked attack on Gary Armstrong after leaving the Grosvenor Casino, West Marketgait, Dundee in the early hours of the morning.

Shocking CCTV played to Dundee Sheriff Court showed Keers repeatedly punching Mr Armstrong before kicking him on the head as he lay on the pavement.

He has now been warned he is facing a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to the attack.

Sudden attack

Keers and the man, along with others, had been socialising as they left the premises just after 5.10am on the morning in question.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “All seemed well but the accused, for no apparent reason, repeatedly punched the complainer to the head and face.

“As he tried to get away, the accused grabbed him by the hooded top and ripped it as a result.

“He then punched him to the head once causing him to fall to the floor.

“The accused then kicked him twice on the head.

“He lay unconscious on the ground with his underwear exposed.”

The footage captured other witnesses assisting Mr Armstrong after Keers, 34, had left the scene.

Full apologies

Police were contacted and Keers was traced a short distance away.

He was arrested and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to a cut on his finger.

The court heard how Mr Armstrong had suffered a fractured jaw and required further dental work.

Keers, of Hill Street, Sunderland, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Armstrong on July 19 2019 by repeatedly punching him on the head, chasing him, kicking him on the body, grabbing his clothing, causing him to fall to the ground and repeatedly kicking him on the head, rendering him unconscious to his severe injury.

Solicitor Douglas Thomson said Keers had offered his full apologies in a character letter submitted by his employer.

“What we have seen is a few minutes of utter madness on his part which could have had extremely serious consequences,” he said.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Keers until June for social work reports to be prepared.