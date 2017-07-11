A probe is under way after a man died when he fell from a Dundee multi.

Officers were called to Hilltown Court after 9am on Saturday after reports the male fell from the 13th floor of the building.

The building was cordoned off by the force following the incident, with police staying on the scene for several hours.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said that she had heard screaming and shouting outside the multi.

She told the Tele: “I was not long home from getting my messages and I heard a big scream come from outside.

“Then there were police and ambulances outside.

“It is horrible to hear about something like that happening — you just think of the family and what they must be going through.

“People are saying that a man had fallen from the 13th floor.”

Another resident added: “I wasn’t in at the time but I was told about it when I got back.

“It’s a horrible thing to hear about — it is really sad and you wonder what has gone on.

“It’s not the first time something like that has happened here.”

Another eyewitness, who lives nearby, said: “People were outside screaming — it was horrible.

“They were screaming his name and crying. I was shocked. You do not wish that kind of thing on anyone.

“There were police here for hours — they were coming and going.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they attended the incident at the multi in the Hilltown.

The spokesman added: “The Scottish Ambulance Service attended the incident at Hilltown Court at 9.38am on Saturday.

“One ambulance was sent to the scene along with a paramedic response unit.”

The spokesman for the service added: “Nobody was taken to hospital.”