A Dundee man has told of the moment he kicked down the door of a burning building — thinking his friend was trapped inside.

Fire crews called to the 7.30pm blaze found that the flat’s occupants had already managed to get out of the building before they arrived.

The fire was brought under control in around 50 minutes and no one was injured.

A joint investigation is under way into the incident.

Matthew McLaughlan, 32, told the Tele he had been alerted to the inferno by a “screaming” neighbour and realised it was his friend’s flat.

Matthew added: “I ran up the stairs and there was smoke everywhere.

“I kicked down the door and tried to run in — but I couldn’t because of the smoke.

“I stood shouting his name. I thought he was inside burning.

“The fire brigade came two minutes later.”

A police officer was on guard outside the property’s door more than 12 hours after the blaze and windows in the flat were jammed open to air the property out.

A burnt-out sofa was also in the communal area behind the flats.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed today that a fire investigation team had been in attendance at the flat.

The spokesman added that teams were called out as standard procedure to investigate after structural fires to ascertain the cause, regardless of whether or not the fire was suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed an investigation is taking place.

She said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries after a fire at a flat at Clepington Street on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm. No one was injured as a result.”

Police called on the public to contact them on 101 or via Crimestoppers if they had information regarding the fire.

Resident Patience Ighodero told of seeing firefighters going up with a hosepipe, adding: “I was shocked there had been a fire.”