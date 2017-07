Craig Mitchell, 25, of Broughty Ferry Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mitchell admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a property in Broughty Ferry Road on February 14.

He committed the offence by shouting, repeatedly kicking the door of his former partner, Shauni McKelvie, and demanding money.

Sentence was deferred until August 4 for reports and assessments.