The teenager who thumped to the ground from a first-floor balcony in the Overgate made a remarkable attempt to continue his get-away, the Tele can reveal.

The 19-year-old was being pursued by cops today at 10.10am when he plunged to the floor.

Despite the fall, he somehow managed to limp outside the shopping centre, where he was followed by at least six police officers.

One eye-witness told the Tele: “He just slammed onto the floor, got up and ran out of the doors, but he was limping like he had sprained his ankle or broken it.

“The noise of him hitting the floor was so loud that my daughter came out of Claire’s Accessories because she thought it was a bomb – the slap on the floor was that loud.

“There was quite a few old ladies in shock too.”

Gaynor Smith Klapiscak posted on Facebook: “So sitting on a bench on the ground floor of the Overgate when a young guy leapt over the first floor balcony and landed right in front of us.

“He got up and ran away limping and about 6 policemen came charging down the stairs after him.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they treated the teenager and took him to hospital for treatment.

