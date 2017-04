John Falconer, 40, was jailed for three months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Falconer, a prisoner at Haverigg, Cumbria, admitted assaulting Murray Thomson by repeatedly punching him on the head at police headquarters, Dundee, on October 10 last year.

The court heard Falconer had been arrested on a warrant and committed the assault when he saw Mr Thomson waiting at the charge bar area.