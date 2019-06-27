Man jailed for threatening to hold Dundee church volunteers hostage

A man has been jailed for threatening to “torch” the church he attended for 18 years.

Desperate John Falconer, of Deveron Crescent, flew into a rage after being refused money by two elderly members of the church.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Falconer approached a witness and asked them for £5 but this was rejected.

Falconer immediately became hostile and shouted: “You’re making me beg. Just give me the money.”

He then shouted: “I’ll just torch this place. I’ll torch your car.”

Falconer said that he wasn’t leaving and as one of the witnesses went to leave, he said: “I could hold you hostage. I ken there’s knives here.”

Both witnesses were frightened by Falconer’s demeanour and he was later arrested by police.

Falconer, 43, admitted that on May 22 at Meadowside St Paul’s Church, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting and making threats to damage property.

Solicitor Anne Duffy said it was Falconer’s position that he was “needing the jail” at the time.

She said: “He had been attending the church for 18 years and was a regular attender at the Wednesday club.

“The two witnesses have known him for a long time and are fond of him.

“He accepts he behaved out of desperation and in his own words he was needing the jail at the time.

“He is looking better and working with the prison agencies.”

Sentencing him to 135 days in prison, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “There’s a situation here where you have decided to be threatening and abusive to these elderly people trying to assist you at a location you have been visiting for 18 years.

“I hope at some point it occurs to you that this isn’t how to live your life but that’s down to you.”

Falconer was also returned to prison to serve 88 days of an unexpired sentence.