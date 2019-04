Michael Drumm, 36, was jailed after he admitted stealing from a city house.

He pleaded guilty to stealing two mobile phones, a jacket and a TV remote from a property on St Kilda Road on May 11 last year.

Drumm, of Transform, Soapwork Lane, was subject to three bail orders at the time. Solicitor Anne Duffy told the court Drumm was struggling with a drug addiction at the time of the offence.

He was jailed for six months.