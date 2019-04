A man has been jailed for stealing clothing from a sports shop.

Christopher Traynor, 40, pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of clothing from DW Sports, Gallagher Retail Park, on January 6 this year.

Traynor, of the Salvation Army Hostel on Ward Road, is currently serving a period in custody.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Traynor hoped to address his drug problem on his release from prison. He was jailed for two months.