Man jailed for stealing air fresheners from Dundee retail park store

A man has been jailed after admitting stealing air fresheners.

Ian Hamilton, of Murrayfield Terrace, admitted to making off with 14 air fresheners, worth a total of £62.86, from the Home Bargains store at the Milton of Craigie Retail Park on June 7 this year.

Hamilton, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, committed the offence while subject to a bail order.

He was jailed for three months by Sheriff Alastair Brown.