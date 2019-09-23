Monday, September 23rd 2019 Show Links
Man jailed for stealing air fresheners from Dundee retail park store

by Ciaran Shanks
September 23, 2019, 11:38 am Updated: September 23, 2019, 11:43 am
© GoogleThe theft took place in Home Bargains in Milton of Craigie Road.
A man has been jailed after admitting stealing air fresheners.

Ian Hamilton, of Murrayfield Terrace, admitted to making off with 14 air fresheners, worth a total of £62.86, from the Home Bargains store at the Milton of Craigie Retail Park on June 7 this year.

Hamilton, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, committed the offence while subject to a bail order.

He was jailed for three months by Sheriff Alastair Brown.

