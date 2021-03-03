Man jailed for stabbing at Dunfermline homeless hostel

A man has been jailed for two years after he stabbed a fellow resident at a Dunfermline homeless hostel.

Keiran Burns, 23, admitted the assault when he appeared via a video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The court heard a row broke out with another hostel resident, Stuart Duncan, who was left with puncture marks on his thigh.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said it was “sheer luck” that Mr Duncan had not been more seriously injured.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner said the pair had gone into a secluded area off a stairwell at the hostel when Mr Duncan noticed Burns had a knife.

“On seeing the accused with the lock knife, the complainer opened the door leading to the stairwell, knowing there was CCTV,” she said.

A struggle ensued and Burns repeatedly stabbed Mr Duncan on the left upper thigh then the building.

Staff members at the hostel saw the altercation on CCTV.

Ms Bremner said Mr Duncan was left with “two superficial puncture wounds to the upper thigh”.

When police caught up with Burns he did not have the knife.

“At this time he had only a mobile phone and a set of keys in his possession,” said Ms Bremner.

Burns, whose address was given in court as c/o Perth Prison, admitted assaulting Mr Duncan and repeatedly stabbing him on the leg on December 11 2020, at the hostel in James Street, Dunfermline.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said his client had experienced a difficult childhood and had left home at 16, after which “a drug habit ensued”.

The court heard Burns’ previous convictions included an assault and robbery involving use of a knife in 2017.

Sheriff O’Mahoney told him: “It’s one of those cases which involves assault with the use of a knife and that has to be marked.

“It’s sheer luck that there was not a more serious injury than has been narrated.”