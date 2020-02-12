Dundee man jailed for robbing frail OAPs

A 49-year-old mugger who targeted frail OAPs has been jailed.

Violent robber David Stewart carried out two thefts after being released early from a prison sentence imposed for an identical crime.

Stewart, from Dundee, was jailed at Perth Sheriff Court after he admitted carrying out the robberies.

He stole £50 from a 76-year-old woman who walks with a zimmer frame and had just withdrawn the money from a cash machine, before grabbing a handbag from an 83-year-old woman as she walked home after buying a newspaper and lottery ticket at a local shop.

Stewart pleaded guilty to theft and robbery charges and was sentenced to 33 months behind bars.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said his client had returned to heroin abuse within days of being released from prison in June.

He said: “He came out of prison with no support and straight back into a heroin problem.”