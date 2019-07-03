Man jailed for more than four years for dealing crack cocaine in Fife, causing ‘misery’

A man responsible for the supply of Class A drugs in Fife has been jailed.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday 3rd July, William Binnie was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, following a Police Scotland investigation linking him to the distribution of crack cocaine within the Kingdom.

On January 10, officers from Fife’s Proactive Unit and National Disruptions Unit carried out an intelligence-led search of an address in Rising Sun Road, Buckhaven.

Binnie, 48, was arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act and subsequently pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on June 5.

Detective Sergeant Stewart Andrew from Fife’s CID said: “William Binnie was one of the main individuals responsible for distributing crack cocaine within Fife.

“As part of Operation Prospect, our ongoing campaign against drug supply in the Kingdom, we undertook a year-long intelligence led inquiry, targeting Binnie’s network of sub-dealers, with a focus on dismantling the organised crime group at its core level.

“We have now successfully dismantled this group, which has already led to lengthy custodial sentences being handed out to those involved.

“This culminated in joint enforcement at Binnie’s home in January where evidence of drug supply was recovered.

“I would like to thank both the public in providing essential intelligence that directed the focus of our investigation and also the officers and staff involved for all their hard work in securing this conviction.

“It should be recognised that Binnie enjoyed all the trappings of a wealthy lifestyle funded by his llegal drug supply whilst vulnerbale members of our community suffered from the end result of his activities through addiction and the perpetual cycle of crime and misery that crack cocaine brings.

“I welcome today’s sentence which should serve as a reminder that no one is immune from police enforcement and we will continue to take the fight to drug suppliers like Binnie.

“Tackling drug crime remains one of our top priorities and whenever we receive information that identifies ongoing crimes of this nature we will conduct a thorough and professional investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

“If you would like to report drug offences in your community then please contact us via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”