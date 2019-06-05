Man jailed for drunkenly abusing police in Dundee city centre

A man has been jailed for drunkenly abusing police officers.

Brian Morrison, 47, was found slumped on Reform Street at around 11.15am on May 5.

Morrison repeatedly swore at officers and was uncooperative when they tried to assist him.

The Tulloch Court man, who is currently serving a prison sentence until November, previously pleaded guilty to the offence.

Solicitor Morgan Day said Morrison had sought help at HMP Perth for medical treatment relating to complications from a head injury in 2011.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond sentenced Morrison to 14 weeks in prison consecutive to his current sentence.