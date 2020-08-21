Man jailed for attempting to murder his partner at Dundee address launches bid to quash his conviction

A homeless man who was jailed for attempting to murder his partner has launched a bid to quash his conviction.

Dennis Cox, 34, was given an eight-year jail term for subjecting terrified Janine Stewart to a horrifying attack at a house in Balunie Avenue, Dundee on November 20 2018.

Now, lawyers have gone to the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh to lodge an appeal against his conviction. They believe he is the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

During a short procedural hearing on Thursday, judge Lord Pentland arranged Cox’s appeal to be heard on September 30 2020.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Cox punched and bit Janine before grabbing and compressing her neck.

Cox, who has 41 previous convictions then threw Janine across the room.

Jurors also heard how on April 12 2019, Cox then assaulted Janine again.

On March 31 2019, at another address in Ballindean Road, Dundee, Cox assaulted a man called George Lamb by striking him on the head. He also repeatedly attempted to strike Mr Lamb on the body with a hammer.

Police managed to collect enough evidence to bring Cox, of no fixed abode, to justice. Lord Arthurson also ordered the authorities to monitor Cox for two years following his release from prison.

He described the brute as a “high risk” to women across the city.

The judge said: “You have shown a lack of remorse and as assessed as being at a high risk of causing harm to females you are in a relationship with.

“You present a high risk of serious harm to the public.”

Police also hailed his conviction at the time, describing Cox as an “extremely violent man”.