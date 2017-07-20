A 32-year-old man was caught with 452 still images of child porn and 278 videos — the majority of which were the most severe as categorised by police.

Craig Bence, also known as Craig Robertson, of Main Street, Leuchars, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bence admitted a charge of taking, allowing to being taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children, and a second charge of sharing or distributing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs, both between June 14 and August 12 last year, at his home address.

The court heard it was not the first time Bence had committed an offence of this nature, having served a prison sentence for a similar crime.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “He has attended a rehabilitation course. He was taking a lot of cannabis at the time and suffering from mental health issues.

“He was in contact with other people with a similar interest and had file sharing software on his computer, which is how the charge of sharing or distributing came about.”

Sentence was deferred until July 25 for a Crown narration.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “Every one of these images represents the actual abuse of a real child. By providing an audience for them you encourage that abuse and by distributing them you make it worse.”