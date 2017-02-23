A father-of-four was jailed for repeatedly punching a reveller at a Dundee nightclub after the victim sat in his expensive private booth.

Thomas Thompson, 37, of Dryburgh Place, admitted assaulting James Ellot at Underground nightclub, South Tay Street, on December 3 2015.

The painter and decorator was jailed for 12 months and 16 days at the sheriff court after permanently scarring his victim in the attack.

The court heard Thompson had booked a booth for himself and his partner, costing £360 for the night, but the atmosphere turned sour at about 1.45am.

Thompson and his partner had been drinking for a long period of time but when they temporarily left the booth and returned, Mr Ellot was in their place and a bottle of Champagne was missing.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused asked the complainer to leave. The complainer was holding a glass and the accused slapped the glass out of his hand. A scuffle took place and persons intervened and separated the accused and the complainer.”

Soon afterwards, Thompson again approached Mr Ellot at the bar and then started repeatedly punching him.

Ms Bell added: “The police were called and the accused was ejected by door staff. He accepted slapping the complainer’s drink out of his hand and he pinned him against a pillar and grabbed him by the throat. The complainer suffered injuries including a laceration of 5cm on the top of his head and has been permanently scarred.”

Grant Bruce, defending, said: “Mr Thompson is working as a painter and decorator and he has four children. At the time, Mr Thompson was working long hours and was looking forward to spending time with his partner.

“He asked the complainer to move out of the booth but he refused to do so. Mr Thompson brought this to the attention of the bar staff but they took no action.

“He regrets his actions and has taken steps to address them.

“He is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Since the incident, he has stopped drinking.

“It appears when he takes alcohol, the problems occur.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond told Thompson repeatedly punching someone was “dangerous” and sentenced him to 12 months and 16 days in prison.