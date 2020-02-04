Man jailed after threatening to stab staff at Dundee housing office

A desperate thug threatened to stab staff at a housing office after they refused to give him money to pay his electricity.

Prolific offender Eric Cox is back behind bars after launching an abusive tirade at the Dundee East housing office on January 27.

During the rampage, the 42-year-old shouted: “I’ll stab you between the eyes.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Cox had attended the Pitkerro Road office just before 5pm on the day in question.

Cox approached the customer service desk and demanded vouchers and money to top-up his gas and electricity.

But Cox became enraged after workers rebuffed his demands.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “The accused also demanded money to buy groceries but was told they would not be able to give out cash.

“The accused started shouting and swearing as well as banging his head against the counter.

“Due to his aggressive demeanour, a staff member pressed the panic alarm button and police were contacted.”

Cox then shouted at the woman: “If you call the police I’ll take a knife to your throat.”

Other people within the building managed to usher Cox into the car park but he continued to shout and swear.

Police arrested him and in response to being cautioned and charged, Cox said: “I never threatened to stab no-one.”

Cox, of Marryat Terrace, pleaded guilty from custody to acting in an aggressive manner, demanding he be given cash, shouting, swearing, striking his head against a counter, threatening violence and challenging members of staff to fight.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said Cox suffers from a multitude of difficulties, including a long-standing drug addiction.

He said that Cox accepted that his behaviour was “unacceptable” and appreciated a custodial sentence was likely.

Cox was jailed for two months by Sheriff John Rafferty.