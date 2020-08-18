Man jailed after kicking off at community payback staff in Perth

A man has been jailed for four months after kicking off at social work staff when they tried to throw him out for being drunk at 11am.

Paul Lappin, 33, was under the influence when he turned up to carry out his court-imposed community work and staff told him he had to leave.

But he flew into a rage and told a member of staff he would burn down her house if she reported his behaviour.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Lappin: “This is more of the same. It is appropriate to take your liberty away.”

Lappin, of Victoria Street, Perth, admitted threatening violence towards staff and shouting and swearing at Westbank House in Perth on April 4 last year.

Fiscal depute Carol Docherty told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 11am the accused entered. He was sitting in the canteen when he was approached by a project officer who noticed he seemed to be under the influence.

“She advised him that as he wasn’t in a state to work he would have to leave. The accused became aggressive and called her a stupid cow numerous times.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville told the court Lappin had already been fined £500 at the same court for breaching his community payback order.

He said alcohol was his client’s problem but Sheriff Foulis said “no one is throwing that down his throat” and said his problem was with authority.

Last year, Lappin was also fined £500 when he was too drunk to get through the front door at Perth Sheriff Court.

He turned up in such a state of inebriation before the court started that security staff refused to let him enter the building.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and when he finally made it back to court, Sheriff Gillian Wade imposed the fine.

Lappin admitted breaching a community payback order imposed for wasting police time by making false allegations about being robbed.

Sheriff Wade said: “You know the difficulties you face and it’s up to you to get the help you need.

“You have got a longstanding issue with alcohol and substance misuse.”