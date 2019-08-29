Man jailed after challenging Dundee hostel residents to fight

A man has been jailed after challenging hostel residents to fight and punching windows, walls and doors.

Iain Connell, 30, of Dens Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the offence committed on August 4 at the Transform hostel on Soapwork Lane.

Asking for leniency, solicitor Jim Caird suggested that Connell could move in with his gran near Glasgow, adding: “He would be willing to undertake unpaid work in the community.”

However, Sheriff Thomas Hughes sentenced Connell to four months in prison, reduced from six.

He said: “You have a bad record of previous convictions. A custodial sentence is inevitable.”