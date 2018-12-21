Man jailed after brandishing knife at staff of Lidl in Dundee

A drug addict who was filmed by a member of the public after pulling a knife on staff in a supermarket has been locked up.

Christian Roberts, 32, a prisoner at Perth, was jailed for 20 months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Roberts admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Lidl on Dura Street on November 15.

He committed the offence by struggling with staff, lashing out with his arms and legs, attempting to bite the workers, threatening staff with violence and brandishing a knife at them.

The court heard Roberts was approached by staff who suspected him of shoplifting and he was immediately aggressive.

Roberts was searched and began to struggle with staff – flailing his arms and legs about and shouting – and a member of the public started filming the incident on a mobile phone.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court the footage is what led to police tracing Roberts in England and arresting him.

Solicitor Ian Myles said Roberts had been released from HMP Perth shortly before the offence and was making his way home to England.

Mr Myles said: “He has no recollection of the incident but does accept it was him.

“He was taking illegal substances at the time.

“He told me he has overdosed 33 times since being released from prison – once leading him to be in intensive care.

“With this lifestyle, he appreciates that if he does not stop he might not be here much longer.”

Mr Myles added that Roberts wanted to express his apologies to staff and others at the supermarket who witnessed the incident.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “This is a very serious matter, causing distress to all involved.”