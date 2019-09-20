Man jailed after being caught with knife in Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

A man has been jailed for nine months after being caught with a knife in Ninewells Hospital.

Scott Dolan, 30, claimed he forgot that he was in possession of the blade, used for cutting boxes, when he attended hospital for medics to treat his swollen leg on February 12.

Nurses took the item from him after he revealed it while undergoing a CT scan.

Appearing from custody, the Glenmoy Avenue man pleaded guilty to the offence.

Solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said he had been using the item while decorating his new property.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Dolan as a result of his four previous convictions for knife possession.