Man jailed after assaulting another and trying to force his way into a vehicle

A 36-year-old man who admitted assaulting another man and trying to force his way into a car has been jailed.

Gavin Skelly, of Balbeggie Street, tried to open the boot of a car on Birkdale Place on November 16 before punching Robert Keith on the body.

Skelly also made violent threats on Lochee Road on the same date.

He was previously remanded in custody for reports but solicitor Mike Short said Skelly wanted to serve a custodial sentence to address his mental health issues and drug addiction.

Skelly was jailed for four months by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.