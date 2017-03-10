A man who stabbed his “best friend” to death in a Menzieshill flat block was sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars today.
Aldis Minakovskis, 25, was convicted of culpable homicide by a jury last month after he killed his 34-year-old Latvian compatriot Aigars Upenieks in December 25 2015 at a flat in Thurso Crescent.
At the High Court in Edinburgh today Lord Uist sentenced Minakovskis to 13 years and eight months imprisonment.
