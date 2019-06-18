Tuesday, June 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Man is charged with Dundee assault and robbery including theft of wedding ring

by Ciaran Shanks
June 18, 2019, 6:09 am
© GoogleThe offences are alleged to have taken place in Nicoll Street in Dundee city centre.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Nicoll Street in Dundee city centre.
Send us a story

A man has appeared in court charged with assault and robbery.

Christopher Tennant, of Cyrenians, Soapwork Lane, allegedly attacked Kevin Christie on Nicoll Street on June 4.

Prosecutors allege that he struck Mr Christie’s head against a wall before seizing his neck and repeatedly punching him to the head causing him to fall to the ground to his severe injury.

Tennant, 39, is charged with robbing him of a wallet, £80 in cash, a rucksack, clothes, cigarettes and a chain with a gold wedding ring attached.

He continued to make no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial.

Tennant was remanded in custody.

Breaking