Man is charged with Dundee assault and robbery including theft of wedding ring

A man has appeared in court charged with assault and robbery.

Christopher Tennant, of Cyrenians, Soapwork Lane, allegedly attacked Kevin Christie on Nicoll Street on June 4.

Prosecutors allege that he struck Mr Christie’s head against a wall before seizing his neck and repeatedly punching him to the head causing him to fall to the ground to his severe injury.

Tennant, 39, is charged with robbing him of a wallet, £80 in cash, a rucksack, clothes, cigarettes and a chain with a gold wedding ring attached.

He continued to make no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial.

Tennant was remanded in custody.