Man is caught on CCTV stealing caravan from Fintry street

Police are appealing for information after a man was caught on CCTV stealing a caravan from a street in Dundee.

The 2-axle Bailey Pegasus 624 model, which is cream in colour, was stored in a yard behind the Dolphin Bar and adjoining shops in Fintry Road.

CCTV footage has shown the theft of the caravan took place between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on Sunday.

A silver Volvo XC60 or XC90 with the number plates removed was driven into the yard, and a man wearing a blue tracksuit with white stripes on the legs was seen to hitch the caravan to the car and drive off.

The car and caravan turned left into Fintry Road then right into Finlarig Terrace and was lost to view.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.