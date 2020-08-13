Man is assaulted and robbed in the garden of Dundee property

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed in the garden of a property in Dundee.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Wednesday in the rear garden of a property on Provost Road.

A 30-year-old man was approached by three men, who assaulted and stole cash from him.

Two of the suspects are described as being aged between 40 and 45 years old and approximately 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in in height.

One was wearing a yellow jumper, while the other wore a red, white and blue long-sleeved tracksuit top.

Sergeant Gair Forbes, from Downfield Police Station, said: “Thankfully the victim wasn’t seriously injured as a result of this attack.

“Officers are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry to identify the men involved.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have been in the area and say the incident take place, or saw the three men leave the scene, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.