Man is accused of biting his partner on face at Dundee property

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of biting his partner on the face.

Robbie Dolan is alleged to have attacked the woman before chasing her into a flat on Strathmartine Road on December 21 last year.

The 19-year-old denies assaulting her by pinning her to a wall by her arms before biting her on the face.

Dolan, of Finlaggan Crescent, is also alleged to have shouted at the woman before pursuing her into a common close and down a staircase before forcing his way into another flat where she had taken refuge.

After pleading not guilty to both charges, Dolan had a trial fixed for March at Dundee Sheriff Court by Sheriff John Rafferty.