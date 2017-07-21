Shoppers planning a bit of retail therapy this weekend are being urged to be wary of counterfeit notes.

Police have said a number of incidents have been reported in the past few days with men attempting to use dodgy £50 notes.

These incidents happened in Dundee, Kirriemuir, Forfar, Arbroath and Stanley but officers are urging people across Tayside to be on their guard.

A man with an Irish accent is being sought in connection with the probe.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are keen to trace a man who is described as aged around mid twenties, spoke with an Irish accent, dark brown hair and a beard who was within Kirriemuir on the afternoon of Tuesday July 18.

“All retailers are advised to check all notes received, in particular Bank of Ulster £50 notes bearing serial number D1233901, and report any that do not appear to be genuine.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18856/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”