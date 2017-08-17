Man who was under the influence during Dundee crash sent back to prison

A man took and drove away a friend’s car while he was unfit through drink or drugs, crashing the vehicle.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Charlie Anderson, 26, of Hill Street, went into a filling station shop around 7am on Thursday.

The shopkeeper had seen the car crash on to a grass verge and suspected the driver was under the influence of something.

Depute fiscal Marie Irvine told the court police were called but Anderson had left the scene and was later traced at his home.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton told the court Anderson, who had been released early from a previous prison sentence and had 150 days of the unexpired portion remaining, received a phone call from his brother saying their mother was unwell and he foolishly decided to take the car keys and drive the car.

He said his client actually realised he should not be driving and pulled into the filling station, reversing into a bollard as he did so.

Anderson admitted that between August 10-11 he took and drove away the car from Salton Crescent without the owner’s permission, and on August 11 he drove it on Forfar Road while unfit through drink or drugs.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. Anderson was returned to custody to serve the outstanding 150 days of his previous sentence, jailed for a further eight months, and banned from driving for five years.