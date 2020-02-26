Man in tractor threatening women at ‘abandoned’ golf course in Angus

A pair of women claim that they have been harassed multiple times by a strange man at an abandoned golf hotel in Angus.

Yasmin Dean, a dog walker and owner of ‘Muddy Paws with Yasmin’, said the pair have been targeted by the man multiple times.

They claim that the stranger hurled abuse at them and took their photos while saying that he would “have the last laugh.”

He has also been seen driving a tractor in the area and using other machinery.

Yasmin said: “He’s just horrible.

“As a dog walker I go up there a lot to walk my dogs.

“He’s approached me on my own, but he also approached me while I was with a friend and called us names.

“I hate any kind of drama, and I’m nervous to go there by myself now. I’m just really annoyed.”

The 24-year-old also believes that the man has targeted them as they are women.

She said: “I guarantee that if we were to go up there with a man he wouldn’t approach us.

“I don’t know who he is.

“I’ve asked him to go away and leave us alone but he won’t do it.”

Yasmin said the man has claimed to work for a local housing association, and has also said that he has been hired by the property owner to look after the building.

The pair claim that the man also harassed her and her friend for putting a bag on dog waste in a bin.

The Letham Grange Golf Course and Hotel used to be one of the region’s largest golf courses, but it was shut down by its owners in November of 2019 due to a lack of operators and a series of cost increases.

Since then the building has been left unoccupied and locked up.