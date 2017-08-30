Dundee man ‘threatened to post revenge porn images on social media’

A Dundee man has been charged with threatening to post so-called revenge porn of a woman on the internet and sending her abusive messages on social media.

Daniel Filinski, 29, of Hilltown Court, is also accused of threatening to cause damage to the woman’s property by going to her home and forcing his way in.

Filinski appeared at the sheriff court to face the allegations.

He denies charges relating to alleged behaviour towards the woman, which is said to have taken place at a house in Dundee on August 23.

Filinski, who spoke through an interpreter, is accused of threatening to disclose a photograph that showed or appeared to show the woman in an intimate situation on a social media website to her friends, family and acquaintances.

The charge states that his alleged actions were intended to cause the woman fear, alarm and distress.

It is also alleged that, on the same date and at the same location, Filinski behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause the woman fear or alarm.

He is alleged to have sent the woman social media messages that contained abusive remarks, as well as threats to go to her home, damage her property and force entry to her home.

It’s further alleged he attended at her home and repeatedly banged on the door of the property.

Filinski denied the charges during the brief hearing.

A trial date was set for November 2, with an intermediate diet on October 12.

Sheriff Kevin Veal allowed Filinski bail, with the special condition that he does not approach or contact, or attempt to approach or contact, the woman, except through an intermediary.

Revenge porn is the term used for the action of distributing images or videos of a person or people that are intimate or sexually explicit, particularly through use of the internet.

Earlier this year, a new law came into force in Scotland — the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act — focusing on revenge porn crimes.