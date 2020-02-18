Man in hospital after double lorry crash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

A person has been hospitalised following a crash involving two lorries which has partly closed the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road.

The carriageway has been shut southbound at Fordoun, north of Laurencekirk, following the collision at around 9.30am this morning.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 9.20am to the A90 southbound at Fordoun following a crash between a van and an HGV.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“A man has been taken to hospital for treatment. The northbound lane is open but southbound lane is still closed.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said four appliances were sent to the scene at 9.30am.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A90 is closed southbound after Fordoun due to a road traffic accident.

❗NEW⌚09.45#A90 S/B ⛔CLOSED⛔#A90 is closed S/B just south of Fordoun due to an RTC Traffic in the area is looking very slow#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/VNlZp2CbEh — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 18, 2020

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

More on this as we get it.