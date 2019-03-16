Man in his 30s tries to rob handbag from woman outside Dundee pub today

Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery outside a Dundee pub this morning.

The incident took place in Union Street outside The Bank Bar, around 6:45am.

The male suspect approached a female and grabbed her handbag, resulting in a short struggle prior to the suspect making off empty-handed in the direction of the High Street.

A police statement said: “Members of the public were in the area at the time and there is every chance they will have seen the incident and the male responsible.

“The female victim was uninjured as a result of the incident.

“The male responsible is described as; a white male, around 5′ 6” in height and in his 30s, of medium build with facial hair, wearing a dark hooded zip up top, light coloured trousers and white trainers.

“If anyone has any relevant information, if you were in the area at the time of the incident or saw someone fitting this description of the male responsible, please call 101 or speak with any police officer, quoting incident number PS-20190316-0936 or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”