Man in custody over allegations he robbed and assaulted two pensioners in Dundee

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations he robbed and assaulted two pensioners.

David Stewart, of Brownhill Street, allegedly stole a purse from a 76-year-old woman’s zimmer frame on September 16 on High Street, Lochee.

A second charge states that on October 15, Stewart allegedly assaulted an 83-year-old woman by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground to her severe injury before robbing her of her handbag and its contents.

The 48-year-old today appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Derek Reekie.

He made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination. Stewart was remanded in custody.