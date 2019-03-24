Man in custody after Dundee street on lockdown following 11-hour incident in Douglas

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody following a disturbance within a property at Balmoral Terrace in Dundee.

Officers were initially called to the property around 4.40am on Sunday March 24.

Some neighbouring properties were evacuated for a short period of time to allow officers to operate in the area.

Several police cars and vans attended the incident with some locals telling the Evening Telegraph that they became aware of the incident since around 5am this morning.

Both Balmoral Place and Balmoral Terrace were sealed off by police.

One resident told the Evening Telegraph there were armed police on the street.

A police spokesman confirmed that some adjacent flats had been evacuated as a precaution but that there had been no wider threat to the public.

One woman said she had been escorted out of her adjacent block around 5am

Police confirmed by 3.30pm today that the 54-year-old had been arrested.

Chief Inspector Michael Whitford said: “This was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public, although it did require a police presence in the area for a period of time

“We are grateful to local residents for their patience and understanding while officers worked at the scene.”