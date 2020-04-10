Man in court over alleged knife and bottle attack on farm in Arbroath

A 42-year-old man has been accused of carrying out a bottle and knife attack on a farm in Arbroath.

Dainius Galgatavicius is alleged to have assaulted another man with the weapons on Crofts Farm, Arbroath, on March 30.

Prosecutors firstly allege that while in a caravan at the farm, Galgatavicius behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively and smashing the bedroom window of a caravan.

Thereafter, Galgatavicius is accused of attacking another man by striking him on the head with a glass bottle before cutting his neck with a knife to the man’s injury.

Galgatavicius, who resides at the farm, made no plea when he appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was continued for further examination and was released on bail.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️