Man in court over alleged assault and possession of a knife in St Andrews

A man has been remanded in custody after being accused of assault.

Lewis Conroy is alleged to have forced a man to hand over his wallet on Bell Street, St Andrews, on November 21.

It is alleged that Conroy claimed he was in possession of a knife during the incident.

Prosecutors allege that he attacked the man by pursuing him and repeatedly punching him on the head.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Conroy then allegedly demanded that the man hand over his wallet, while claiming to be in possession of a knife.

The 21-year-old is accused of attempting to rob the man of his wallet after assaulting him.

Conroy, of Forgan Place, St Andrews, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

He made no plea or declaration to the single charge he faces during the short, private hearing.

Conroy was fully committed for trial and was remanded in custody.