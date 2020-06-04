Man accused of stealing money and jewellery in series of alleged house break-ins in Fife

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing jewellery and money after breaking into multiple homes.

Mark Malone is alleged to have targeted several properties in St Andrews on March 3.

The 35-year-old made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors firstly allege that he broke into a house on Priory Gardens and stole a metal box, a gold ring and a quantity of cash.

A commemorative coin, items of jewellery and money were allegedly stolen by Malone from an address on Crawford Gardens.

© Google

At an address on Berry Place, Malone is again alleged to have stolen jewellery and cash after breaking in.

Malone, of Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh, faces a fourth allegation that he broke into a property on Learmonth Place.

From there it is alleged he stole jewellery, a hairdryer, an iPhone charger, a packet of sweets and money.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued Malone’s case for further examination before releasing him on bail.