Sex toy and ceremonial dagger among items stolen following alleged break-ins

A sex toy, a ceremonial dagger and games consoles were stolen following two alleged break-ins.

Gary Gibson, 30, allegedly acted with a 41-year-old man in carrying out the thefts over a four-day period.

Gibson appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

A sheriff issued a warrant for the arrest of the second man.

Prosecutors allege the pair targeted two properties on November 21 and November 25.

At an address on Arbroath Road, Gibson, of Adamson Court, and the other man allegedly stole hair clippers, hair straighteners, games consoles, a radio, a smart meter and a television.

They are also accused of stealing a tin containing £250 in cash, a jar containing £150 of coins, a laptop, watches, aftershave and clothing among other items.

Four days later, they allegedly targeted a property on Bonnybank Road.

The pair allegedly stole a television, a radio and a ceremonial dagger.

It is alleged that a camera, a box containing medals, coins and a sex toy were also stolen from the property.

A third charge alleges that the men tried to break into the same flat with the intent of stealing from within.

Gibson made no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

No motion for bail was made on his behalf.

Gibson was remanded in custody after the case was continued for further examination.