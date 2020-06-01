Man in court over allegations of raping three women at Dundee addresses

A man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged rape of three women over a two-year period.

Dean Gillespie is accused of attacking the women at multiple addresses in Dundee between 2018 and March this year.

Prosecutors allege that some of the attacks occurred while the women were sleeping.

Gillespie made no plea in connection with the allegations during a private hearing at the city’s sheriff court.

He appeared from custody on a petition alleging nine charges.

It is firstly alleged that on various occasions between July 2018 and January 2019 at an address in Maryfield, Gillespie threatened to kill a woman before making derogatory remarks at her.

He is also alleged to have thrown furniture at walls.

Between October and November 2018, Gillespie allegedly raped the woman while she was asleep.

Gillespie is additionally accused of threatening to kill the woman, nipping her on the body, grabbing her neck, applying pressure and restricting her breathing on various occasions between October 2018 and January 2019.

Court papers allege that he threw objects and liquid at her during the same time period.

The 30-year-old is accused of throwing chips and sauce at the woman on an occasion between October and November 2018 on Perth Road as well as tripping her up deliberately.

Gillespie allegedly raped a second woman at an address in Stobswell in March 2019.

Between April 2019 and March this year at addresses in Stobswell and the city centre, Gillespie allegedly engaged in abusive course of conduct towards a third woman.

He allegedly acted in a controlling and aggressive manner towards her before grabbing her, wrestling her, punching her on the body and biting her on the face to her injury.

Gillespie, of Shepherd’s Loan, allegedly locked her in a room against her will before hitting her on the face and body with a door.

Prosecutors allege that he raped the woman between April and May 2019. Gillespie is also alleged to have raped the woman while she slept between November 2019 and March this year.

The final charge alleges that at an address in Stobswell on March 10 this year, he allegedly grabbed hold of the woman’s throat, applied pressure and restricting her breathing.

Thereafter, Gillespie allegedly pushed the woman on the body and caused her to fall to the ground to her injury.

His case was continued for further examination by Sheriff George Way who released him on bail.