Man allegedly sparked firearms incident in St Mary’s

A man allegedly sparked a firearms incident in St Mary’s before making demands while clutching a rifle.

Ryan Byrne allegedly claimed to be in possession of multiple firearms at his home on St Nicholas Place on December 2.

The 40-year-old made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Byrne is also accused of modifying and possessing firearms during the same incident.

It is alleged Byrne behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by refusing to engage with police officers and stating he was in possession of firearms.

Byrne allegedly slammed a door and caused fear and alarm, resulting in a firearms incident being declared.

Court papers allege Byrne was in possession of a rifle in the presence of police constables Scott Kohler and Craig Sanderson.

He allegedly made use of the rifle in an attempt to prevent arrest.

Byrne is alleged to have made demands and stated that he was in possession of multiple firearms.

A final charge alleges Byrne modified a firearm or imitation firearm by painting it black.

Byrne appeared on petition from custody before Sheriff Keith O’Mahony.

The case was continued for further examination and Byrne was released on bail.