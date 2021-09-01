Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Man in court in connection with serious sexual assault in Dundee city centre

By Steven Rae
September 1, 2021, 4:11 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 4:13 pm
Yeaman Shore sexual assault
The alleged attack took place in the Yeaman Shore area.

A man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in Dundee.

It is alleged a woman was attacked in the early hours of Friday August 27, in the Yeaman Shore area, across from Dundee Railway Station.

Police previously put out an appeal for information into the alleged assault.

Yeaman Shore sexual assault
Yeaman Shore.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He was due to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual assault.

A police spokeswoman said on Wednesday: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in the Yeaman shore area of Dundee.

“It was reported that a 19-year-old woman had been seriously sexually assaulted within a car in the early hours of Friday August 27.

“The 23-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sherriff Court today, Wednesday September 1.”

Yeaman Shore sexual assault
Yeaman Shore.

