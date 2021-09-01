Man in court in connection with serious sexual assault in Dundee city centre

A man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in Dundee.

It is alleged a woman was attacked in the early hours of Friday August 27, in the Yeaman Shore area, across from Dundee Railway Station.

Police previously put out an appeal for information into the alleged assault.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He was due to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual assault.

A police spokeswoman said on Wednesday: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in the Yeaman shore area of Dundee.

“It was reported that a 19-year-old woman had been seriously sexually assaulted within a car in the early hours of Friday August 27.

“The 23-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sherriff Court today, Wednesday September 1.”