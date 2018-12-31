Man in court charged with attempted murder after teen hospitalised following Dundee incident

A man was today charged with attempted murder after a teenager was left hospitalised following an alleged stabbing.

Christopher Walter, 37, is alleged to have attacked the 18-year-old in Dundonald Street, Dundee, shortly after midnight on Saturday December 29.

The lad was rushed to hospital after suffering an “abdominal injury” in the incident.

His injuries are said to be “non-life threatening”.

Today Walter, of Dundee, appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He faced charges of assault, behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and attempted murder during the brief hearing.

Walter made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded him in custody pending a further court appearance next week.

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “Officers attended Dundonald Street, Dundee, around 12.10am on Saturday in response to a reported disturbance.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening abdominal injury and two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

“A 37-year-old man was subsequently charged and kept in custody to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court and a 16-year-old woman was released pending further inquiry.”