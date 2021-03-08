Man in court charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Lochee

A man has appeared in court in connection with the attempted murder of another man in Lochee.

Thomas Smith allegedly used a metal implement to stab the man on the neck on High Street on March 6.

Smith was remanded in custody after making no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that the 44-year-old, of Tannadice Street, grabbed the man and stabbed him on the neck with the implement.

Prosecutors allege that Smith caused the man to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement, endangered his life and attempted to murder him.

A separate charge alleges that Smith was found in possession of a metal implement without reasonable excuse or lawful authority on High Street on the same date.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly offered no plea on Smith’s behalf when the case called on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and remanded Smith in custody.

He is expected to make a second appearance in court next week.