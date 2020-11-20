Man in court accused of trying to set fire to petrol at city centre filling station

A man has appeared in court over claims he tried to start a fire at a city centre petrol station.

Benjamin Blaney allegedly attempted to ignite petrol from the hose of a pump at the Shell garage on West Marketgait.

Blaney, 34, appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that during the early hours of Thursday morning, Blaney culpably and recklessly endangered the lives of others and himself.

He is accused of removing a petrol pump hose, crouching down and placing a lighter at the end of the nozzle before repeatedly sparking the lighter.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 2am on Thursday, with police on the scene throughout the early hours.

One motorist, who saw the incident, said: “The area was relatively quiet, thankfully, when this unfolded.

“There were two police vehicles on the scene, it was a car and a van.

“The officers had their torches out as they searched the area but there were quite a lot of police on the scene at the time.”

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn made no plea on behalf of Blaney, from North Lindsay Street, during the brief hearing, which was held in private.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination. Blaney was detained at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.