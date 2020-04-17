Man in court accused of trying to break into Dundee pub and possessing a knife

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of trying to break into a city pub before being caught with a knife.

Terry Connell denies trying to break into Ross’s Bar on Baffin Street on April 11.

It is alleged that Connell attempted to force his way into the premises by using a crowbar.

Prosecutors additionally allege that the 30-year-old was found in possession of a knife on the same date whilst on McGill Street.

Connell is accused of committing the offences while subject to a bail order.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Connell, of Transform, Brewery Lane, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October by Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was released on bail.