Man in court accused of stealing vehicle and causing car crash in Dundee

Kevin McHugh, of Mid Road, is accused of stealing a car before causing a collision.

He allegedly stole the vehicle from an address on Buttars Road on February 22.

McHugh then allegedly drove dangerously on West Marketgait and Dickson Avenue by causing the vehicle to collide with another car.

The 30-year-old allegedly refused to leave and repeatedly collided with the car, causing his vehicle to leave the carriageway and collide with a bus stop.

He is also accused of continuing to drive as well as colliding with security fencing.

He is further accused of consuming alcohol, driving without a licence and insurance as well as failing to report his collisions.

McHugh maintained his not guilty plea and a further intermediate hearing was fixed for August 15 by Sheriff John Rafferty.